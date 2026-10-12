North Korea fires missiles days after South Korea’s hypersonic test

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast today, South Korea’s military says, marking Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a month and following Seoul’s recent test of a hypersonic missile.

The ballistic missiles, which appeared to be of different types, were fired at around 9:20 a.m. local time from near Pyongyang, and one type flew more than 900 km (559 miles), says South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s National Security Office convened an emergency meeting, where it condemned the missile launches as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and urged an immediate stop.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006, aimed at halting Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. The latest launches come at a time when tensions have been rising between the two Koreas in recent weeks amid weapons tests by both countries.