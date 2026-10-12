Netherlands bans Israeli soccer fans from attending Europa League match; Israel demands reversal

The Foreign Ministry is pressing Dutch authorities to reverse a ban on Hapoel Beersheba fans attending a Europa League match against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, after local authorities in the Netherlands barred visiting supporters from the game, citing security concerns.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar raised the issue with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, and discussions were held with the Dutch foreign ministry and the Alkmaar municipality, “demanding that Hapoel Beersheba fans be allowed to attend the match and that their safety be guaranteed inside and around the stadium,” the ministry says in a statement.

The Dutch city of Alkmaar classified the upcoming match as “very high risk” due to the geopolitical context, citing concerns over potential demonstrations and confrontations between Israeli fans and protesters, according to a report in The Athletic.

The decision reportedly took into account violent clashes surrounding a November 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam, during which Israeli fans were assaulted.

The ministry and Israel’s embassy in The Hague “will continue working with the Dutch government and the mayor of Alkmaar to ensure that Hapoel Beersheba fans are permitted to attend the match and that their safety is guaranteed,” the ministry says.