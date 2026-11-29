Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Trump: Left-wing Sanchez’s defeat in Spanish election is ‘great news’
US President Donald Trump celebrates when told on camera that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a left-wing critic of his, is projected to be defeated on today’s election.
“He lost? Oh, that’s a good thing,” Trump tells reporters. “He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose.”
He adds, “Sanchez lost, huh? Oh, that’s great news.”
With most votes counted, Sanchez’s Socialist Party is trailing its right-wing rivals and is set to lose its majority.
.@POTUS on Spain: "What was the final result?"
"Sánchez lost."@POTUS: "He lost? Oh, that's a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose." pic.twitter.com/mi3ee4lh1a
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 29, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here