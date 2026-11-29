US President Donald Trump celebrates when told on camera that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a left-wing critic of his, is projected to be defeated on today’s election.

“He lost? Oh, that’s a good thing,” Trump tells reporters. “He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose.”

He adds, “Sanchez lost, huh? Oh, that’s great news.”

With most votes counted, Sanchez’s Socialist Party is trailing its right-wing rivals and is set to lose its majority.

.@POTUS on Spain: "What was the final result?" "Sánchez lost."@POTUS: "He lost? Oh, that's a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose." pic.twitter.com/mi3ee4lh1a — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 29, 2026