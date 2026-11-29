Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Sa’ar says Israel-Spain ties can be restored following election loss of left-wing PM
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar congratulates conservative People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and far-right Vox leader Santiago Abascal on their victory in Spain’s elections, sweeping the anti-Israel Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from power.
“I believe that now, together, we will be able to restore Israel-Spain relations, which are so important to both countries,” writes Sa’ar on X.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here