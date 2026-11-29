Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has conceded defeat in today’s parliamentary election after the conservative People’s Party and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority, Spanish state news agency EFE reports.

EFE says Sanchez called PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo to congratulate him on his victory.

The PP garnered 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists were second with 115 seats, with about 92 percent of votes counted. Vox had 53 seats, improving on its 2023 result of 33 seats.

Sanchez is a harsh critic of Israel, accusing it of genocide in Gaza and instituting an arms embargo on the country.