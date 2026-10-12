Otzma Yehudit MK to be questioned for allegedly assaulting police officer in West Bank riot

Police will question MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, for allegedly assaulting an officer in an October 1 central West Bank riot that reportedly gave cover for a suspect in violence against Palestinians to escape arrest.

The i24 outlet first reported this morning that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman had approved the investigation. Without such approval, the lawmaker would be shielded by parliamentary immunity.

Police also announce that the investigation of the riot in Mitzpe Jericho has been transferred from West Bank police to the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, which typically investigates lawmakers accused of crimes.

Three suspects interrogated in connection with the riot were released to house arrest last night, police say in the statement.

Kreuzer, who claims he was himself assaulted by police during the riot, says on X that the approval of the investigation against him is “a blatantly political decision a moment before the election,” and that the attorney general “is trying to turn the victim into a suspect.”

Ben Gvir in a statement also accuses Baharav-Miara of “selective enforcement” and calls for “immediate clarification” of her decision to investigate Kreuzer.

The minister notes that the attorney general has given no such approval for interrogations of opposition MKs Naama Lazimi and Gilad Kariv over respective allegations of setting a fire on the Ayalon Highway during an anti-government protest and leaking classified material from the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Ben Gvir, who reportedly berated the officers in Mitzpe Jericho after the riot, adds that “the absolute majority of Israeli police officers are heroes who do God’s work.”

Haaretz reported yesterday that an ongoing police investigation indicated Kreuzer and Otzma Yehudit CEO Itiel Nayman had assaulted officers during the riot, in which two officers suffered wounds including a broken nose and were later hospitalized. Ben Gvir reportedly showed up on the scene, expressed support for the rioters and accused officers of using excessive force.

The riot was reportedly sparked when a car chase after suspects in settler violence led police into Mitzpe Jericho during a memorial at the local synagogue for four fallen soldiers, including Nayman’s brother Aviad, the synagogue’s namesake, who was killed fighting in Lebanon in October 2024.

One of the suspects was detained near the synagogue, but rioters who scuffled with officers there opened the door of the police car to let him out, and he is still at large, according to Haaretz.