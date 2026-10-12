Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce ‘when it holds’

By AFP Today, 9:40 am
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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says the bloc would welcome a truce on striking energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia “when it holds,” after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

“We welcome the energy ceasefire when it holds. We haven’t yet seen that also Russia will stick to it,” Kallas says at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

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