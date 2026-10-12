Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce ‘when it holds’
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says the bloc would welcome a truce on striking energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia “when it holds,” after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.
“We welcome the energy ceasefire when it holds. We haven’t yet seen that also Russia will stick to it,” Kallas says at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
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