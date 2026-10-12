Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

UAE adviser Gargash speaks of need to revive joint ties on Gulf security, defense

By Reuters Today, 7:37 am
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UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash stresses a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly on aspects of security and defense, saying that targeting Saudi Arabia undermines the security of all Gulf states.

Neglect of collective Gulf security has ’emboldened others’ to overreach against regional states, he adds.

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