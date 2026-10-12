Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Amazon reportedly eyeing $7B deal to purchase Israeli-owned AI startup

By ToI Staff and Sharon Wrobel Today, 3:20 am
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An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Massachusetts, October 1, 2020. (Steven Senne/AP)
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Massachusetts, October 1, 2020. (Steven Senne/AP)

Amazon is in talks to acquire Israeli-owned AI startup Decart in a deal ‌that could be valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar ​with the matter.

Decart, which is based in San Francisco, was founded in late 2023 by 27-year-old Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, who connected during their IDF service in Israel’s military intelligence unit 8200.

In August, Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks to be acquired by American AI giant and Claude chatbot developer Anthropic for as much as $6 billion.

Decart has built a software platform to train massive, real-time generative AI models across Nvidia, Amazon and Google processors. The platform is designed to optimize the utility of chips needed for training and running AI models. The technology cuts the computing cost of training AI models by helping chips work more efficiently, according to the startup.

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