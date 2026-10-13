Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Egypt FM urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in call with Iranian counterpart
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty calls for an immediate halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthis.
Abdelatty says during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that there was “no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted.”
Abdelatty also urges prioritizing diplomacy and finding a political solution to the conflict between Iran and the US to avert “further escalation and instability” in the region, according to the Egyptian readout of the call.
— Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Qatar’s emir urges greater Gulf coordination on security, says Israeli officials should be held accountable for Gaza ‘genocide’
- Man detained over assault of Palestinian and car theft, is found with suspected stolen military gear – police
- IDF Home Front Command expands public awareness campaign on danger of unexploded ordnance
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