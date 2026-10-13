Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Egypt FM urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in call with Iranian counterpart

By AP Today, 1:18 pm
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This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)
This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty calls for an immediate halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Abdelatty says during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that there was “no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted.”

Abdelatty also urges prioritizing diplomacy and finding a political solution to the conflict between Iran and the US to avert “further escalation and instability” in the region, according to the Egyptian readout of the call.

— Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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