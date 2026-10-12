UK launches public inquiry into killing of two Jewish men in 2025 synagogue attack
Britain’s Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announces a public inquiry into the deaths of two Jewish men who died during an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025.
Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, told police he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead.
Mahmood tells lawmakers that a public inquiry “will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard.”
Trump says upcoming US midterm elections will have ‘no impact’ on Iran war
US President Donald Trump says the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections in the United States will not affect his approach to the Iran war.
Asked by a reporter if the November 3 vote for a number of key Senate and governor posts as well as the US House of Representatives could change his thinking, Trump says: “No, it has no impact.”
He also tells reporters that he has spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about the recent deadly Houthi strikes on Saudi territory.
“The Houthis are misbehaving very badly. They’re misbehaving very badly,” he adds. “No good.”
Trump reiterates past comments that “as soon as the war ends, which will be very soon with Iran, the [price of] oil will drop like a rock. And it’s going to end very soon.”
FBI issues actress Selma Blair a summons accusing her of assaulting flight attendants on plane
US actress Selma Blair has been issued a summons accusing her of assaults that occurred aboard a plane after she was taken into custody following a flight from Los Angeles to New York for being abusive and injuring two flight attendants, authorities say.
The charges listed on the violation notice issued by the FBI are assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, according to a federal law enforcement official speaking with the AP on condition of anonymity. The matter will be handled through the petty violations court in federal court in Brooklyn. No date has been set for her appearance.
Police took Blair, 54, into custody late Sunday when the Delta Air Lines plane was parked at the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say in a statement.
Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority says.
Delta says in a statement it “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.” The airline does not provide details about injuries and defers further comment to law enforcement.
The FBI, which is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft, declines to release details.
“Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” says Sydney Kleinmann, a spokesperson for the FBI NY.
Messages seeking comment from the state and federal prosecutors’ offices in New York, as well as Blair’s publicist and attorney, have also been sent.
In a statement to several media outlets, a Blair representative says she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.
Blair, who is Jewish, had major roles in films including 1999’s “Cruel Intentions,” 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and 2004’s “Hellboy.”
In recent years, she has advocated for disability rights. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined then-US president Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2016, Blair apologized for making statements she regretted on a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles, saying that she mixed alcohol with medication, which made her black out.
Man shot dead in suspected feud between families in Bedouin town of Segev Shalom
A man aged around 20 has been shot dead in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the northern Negev, police say.
A second man, aged 38, is moderately injured in the incident.
The incident is said to be a suspected feud between families.
It comes amid an extended crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community.
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