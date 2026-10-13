Palestinian man says his family, including teen daughters, beaten by settlers posing as soldiers

Yusuf Abu Aisha, a resident of the village of Talfit, south of Nablus, tells The Times of Israel that settlers posing as soldiers beat him and three members of his family overnight, while IDF troops were operating in the village.
According to Abu Aisha, there was a knock at the door at around 3 a.m., and people outside identified themselves as soldiers and told him to open it.
When he opened the door, he saw five masked settlers dressed in black civilian clothing and carrying sticks. They proceeded to beat him, his wife and their two teenage daughters, aged 14 and 18.
“They grabbed me and tried to choke me. They beat anyone who came near them,” he says.
All four were taken to hospital following the attack.
Abu Aisha says his wife suffered a head injury that required 30 stitches. One of his daughters suffered a broken leg, while the other sustained chest injuries. Abu Aisha himself also suffered chest injuries.
Abu Aisha’s younger children were also at home during the incident but were not injured.
The IDF has not yet commented.
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