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Iran summons British ambassador over Fairford airbase incident, foreign ministry says

By Reuters Today, 10:26 pm
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Police officers guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, after an incident in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Police officers guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, after an incident in Fairford, England, September 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over “accusations” linking Tehran to a suspected plot against Fairford airbase in Britain, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

The move comes after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said yesterday that a suspected plot targeting the base, which had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, was “highly likely” to have been coordinated in Iran. Tehran denied any link to the incident.

The ministry says its director-general for Western Europe told the ambassador, “The British government must, as soon as possible, provide the documents and evidence supporting its accusations against Iran regarding the alleged incident. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously reconsider its bilateral relations.”

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