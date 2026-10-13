Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

High schooler killed in explosion near Lebanon border named as 9th grader Elazar Yair Wilensky

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Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in an explosion near the Lebanon border on October 12, 2026. (Courtesy)
Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in an explosion near the Lebanon border on October 12, 2026. (Courtesy)

The high school student killed an explosion yesterday of unexploded Hezbollah ordnance near the Lebanon border is named as 9th grader Elazar Yair Wilensky.

A statement from the family says Wilensky, 13, was the youngest of his five siblings and was “smart, wise and full of joy for like. A loving and good friend, whose whole life was ahead of him.”

Meanwhile, the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa says the teacher who was wounded in the explosion underwent surgery and is in the ICU in serious but stable condition.

Four of the victims remain in serious condition, according to Hebrew media reports.

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