Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Qatar Airways suspends its flights to Riyadh and Dammam
Qatar Airways says it has temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia due to the “current situation,” as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group intensifies attacks on the kingdom.
The Houthis carried out deadly strikes on airports in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 14 people.
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