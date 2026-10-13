Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Qatar Airways suspends its flights to Riyadh and Dammam

By Reuters Today, 3:35 am
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A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, December 22, 2020. (AP/Jeff Chiu, File)
A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, December 22, 2020. (AP/Jeff Chiu, File)

Qatar Airways says it has temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia due to the “current situation,” as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group intensifies attacks on the kingdom.

The Houthis carried out deadly strikes on airports in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 14 people.

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