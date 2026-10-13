Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Etihad cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah over ‘regional disruption’

By Reuters Today, 4:18 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
In this May 4, 2014, photo, an Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)
In this May 4, 2014, photo, an Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)

Etihad Airways says it has canceled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam due to “regional disruption,” as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group continues to carry out attacks on the Saudi kingdom.

All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have been canceled until October 19, it says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.