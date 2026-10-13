Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Etihad cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah over ‘regional disruption’
Etihad Airways says it has canceled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam due to “regional disruption,” as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group continues to carry out attacks on the Saudi kingdom.
All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have been canceled until October 19, it says.
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