Trump says upcoming US midterm elections will have ‘no impact’ on Iran war

US President Donald Trump says the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections in the United States will not affect his approach to the Iran war.

Asked by a reporter if the November 3 vote for a number of key Senate and governor posts as well as the US House of Representatives could change his thinking, Trump says: “No, it has no impact.”

He also tells reporters that he has spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about the recent deadly Houthi strikes on Saudi territory.

“The Houthis are misbehaving very badly. They’re misbehaving very badly,” he adds. “No good.”

Trump reiterates past comments that “as soon as the war ends, which will be very soon with Iran, the [price of] oil will drop like a rock. And it’s going to end very soon.”