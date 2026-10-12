UK launches public inquiry into killing of two Jewish men in 2025 synagogue attack

Britain’s Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announces a public inquiry into the deaths of two Jewish men who died during an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025.

Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, told police he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead.

Mahmood tells lawmakers that a public inquiry “will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard.”