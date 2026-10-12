Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

UK launches public inquiry into killing of two Jewish men in 2025 synagogue attack

By Reuters Today, 1:56 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
An armed police officer speaks to member of the public near the scene of terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, October 2, 2025. (AP/Ian Hodgson)
An armed police officer speaks to member of the public near the scene of terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, October 2, 2025. (AP/Ian Hodgson)

Britain’s Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announces a public inquiry into the deaths of two Jewish men who died during an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025.

Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, told police he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead.

Mahmood tells lawmakers that a public inquiry “will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.