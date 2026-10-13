Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

PM: Iran working to orchestrate attack to influence election, maybe through Hamas and Hezbollah

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:21 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

A man talks on his cellphone while sitting on a motorbike in front of a billboard showing portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, late leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah, second right, and Hashem Safieddine, left, late commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, second left, and a top commander of the guard Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, at the Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A man talks on his cellphone while sitting on a motorbike in front of a billboard showing portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, late leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah, second right, and Hashem Safieddine, left, late commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, second left, and a top commander of the guard Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, at the Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran is trying to orchestrate an attack to influence Israel’s October 27 election — possibly through its Hezbollah and Hamas terror proxies, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview with Channel 14.

Asked about reports of such a plan, Netanyahu says, “I can tell you that’s right. Just right. They want to do it directly or via one of their proxies.”

He adds that Iran may want to orchestrate such an attack in the West Bank as well.

Earlier Tuesday, Netanyahu warned Israel’s enemies not to test it in the lead-up to elections.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia has asked for help in the fight against the Houthis, Netnayahu answers, “There are barely any Middle Eastern states that aren’t asking us for help.”

He adds that Western countries publicly condemning Israel are also asking for help and defense technology from Israel.

 

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