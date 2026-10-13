Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Germany’s Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency
Germany’s Nuremberg airport says that flight operations have been suspended because of an aviation emergency.
In a statement on its website, the airport does not further specify the reason and says more information would follow.
“We received a report of an unclear air emergency,” police say on X, adding that in the meantime, the aircraft had landed safely in Nuremberg. “Investigations into the cause are currently underway.”
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