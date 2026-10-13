Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Germany’s Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

By Reuters Today, 2:20 pm
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Germany’s Nuremberg airport says that flight operations have been suspended because of an aviation emergency.

In a statement on its website, the airport does not further specify the reason and says more information would follow.

“We received a report of an unclear air emergency,” police say on X, adding that in the meantime, the aircraft had landed safely in Nuremberg. “Investigations into the cause are currently underway.”

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