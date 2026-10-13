Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Saudi coalition issues evacuation order for civilians ahead of strike on oil site in Houthi-held Sanaa

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:07 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen issues an evacuation order for civilians at a Yemeni Oil Company site at Al-Sabaha Central Station in Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa, ahead of a military operation.

The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister vowed that there would be a “serious” response to Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.

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