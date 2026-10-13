Videos show Haredi youths tearing down signs of new Charedi Public party

Videos circulating online show ultra-Orthodox youths tearing down election campaign signs belonging to the newly formed Charedi Public party, led by Moti Leitner, in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak.

“The old Charedi establishment parties recognize the major shift in support toward HaTzibur HaCharedi, and they are scared,” the party says in a statement responding to the footage.

“We sharply condemn the removal of any election signs for any party. We will not be silenced.”

Although the party is polling below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold and is not currently expected to enter the Knesset, it poses a potential challenge to the ultra-Orthodox political establishment, both by competing for its traditional voter base and by advocating policies that break sharply with those of the mainstream Haredi parties, Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism and Sephardic Shas.

The party has attracted attention for its calls to tackle poverty in the Haredi community by promoting secular education and workforce participation, as well as military conscription for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying full-time in yeshiva, in contrast to the positions of the established Haredi parties.

It is also the first ultra-Orthodox party to include women on its electoral slate, with political psychology researcher Dr. Nechumi Yaffe and Zivva Glantz placed third and fourth, respectively. Both would enter the Knesset if the party crossed the electoral threshold and won at least four seats.

Even if it fails to enter the Knesset, the party could potentially weaken Shas and UTJ by drawing away votes that would otherwise go to the established Haredi factions.

המוקד: הלחץ לקראת הבחירות: המתקפה של המפלגות החרדיות נגד לייטנר מחלחלת לשטח. דקות ספורות לאחר שפעילי מפלגת "הציבור החרדי" עמלו שעות ארוכות באמצע הלילה לתליית שלטים – פעילים הגיעו ובאלימות תלשו את השילוט pic.twitter.com/6yB2Wrhs0D — חדשות המוקד (@hamoked_il) October 13, 2026