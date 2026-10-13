Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Erdogan to bin Salman: Turkey will stand with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:56 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP, Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP, Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Condemning ongoing attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call that Ankara will stand by Riyadh, according to Erdogan’s office.

Yesterday, Erdogan said that efforts continue to build up the infrastructure of the Joint Defense Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

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