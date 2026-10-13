Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Erdogan to bin Salman: Turkey will stand with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Condemning ongoing attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call that Ankara will stand by Riyadh, according to Erdogan’s office.
Yesterday, Erdogan said that efforts continue to build up the infrastructure of the Joint Defense Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.
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