Delta plane given all-clear at Ben Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat

A Delta Air Lines plane that landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday was cleared after undergoing security checks following an anonymous report alleging that a “suspicious” device was on board.

Passengers on the aircraft arriving from New York disembarked the plane swiftly upon landing in Israel.

The Delta aircraft was moved to a remote area at the airport to allow for security checks, but there were no “unusual findings,” the Israel Airports Authority said.

“The aircraft was thoroughly inspected by Ben Gurion Airport security personnel,” and IAA-issued statement said.

Operations have returned to normal, it said.

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The incident came after an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight from Addis Ababa overnight Sunday-Monday was forced to turn around midair, after Israel refused to let it land because the pilot is a citizen of Indonesia.

Both incidents came in the shadow of flydubai Flight 1073, a Tel Aviv-bound flight whose copilot, an Omani national, stabbed the captain late last month in an attempt to seize control of the aircraft, sending it into a dangerous lurch until a group of Israeli passengers stormed the cockpit, disabled the terrorist, and made way for two off-duty pilots to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

In the wake of the flydubai incident, it was revealed that hundreds of crew members from enemy states have flown into Israel, in a major security risk.