Man shot dead in suspected feud between families in Bedouin town of Segev Shalom

A man was shot dead in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the northern Negev in a suspected feud between families, the Israel Police said Monday night.

He was identified by the anti-violence watchdog the Abraham Initiatives as Yassin A-Shawi, 23.

A second man, aged 38, was moderately injured in the incident.

MDA medics said they found A-Shawi unconscious, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where doctors declared him dead.

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In a statement Tuesday that identified A-Shawi, the Abraham Initiatives said 184 members of the Arab community have been killed since the start of the year, of whom 156 were shot. During the same period last year, there were 200 deaths.

רצח רודף רצח: יאסין א-שאווי, בן 23, נורה למוות בשגב שלום שבדרוםhttps://t.co/Ncd1qKx8E1@ali_mograbi pic.twitter.com/qWzjGf53f6 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 13, 2026

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On Saturday, Yussef Aljabor, 26, was gunned down in the Bedouin city of Rahat. That shooting ended two weeks of relative calm in which there were no homicides in the Arab community. The circumstances were unclear, with police suspecting a feud between clans, a gunfight within a family, or a violent end to an altercation that began a few days earlier with a fight over a parking spot, the Ynet outlet reported at the time.

Earlier this month, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office charged East Jerusalem resident Salah Othman, 48, with the murder of Fatima Rajbi, whose body was located near the capital days after she disappeared last month.

The killings came amid a prolonged violent crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community that authorities have for years failed to quell.

Homicides in Arab society soared to 244 in 2023 — more than double the previous year — and have stayed high each year since, with many blaming far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for inaction while in office.