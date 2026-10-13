Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities

By AFP Today, 4:18 pm
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Yemen’s Houthis warn civilians and employees to evacuate areas near Saudi Aramco facilities, after the Saudi-led coalition said it planned to target an oil company in Sanaa.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all employees and citizens near any facility belonging to Aramco oil to evacuate it and move away from it, as it is a legitimate target for our forces,” military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.

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