Multiple attacks reported during West Bank olive harvest; 2 Palestinian women hospitalized

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that two Palestinian women were injured in a settler attack during the olive harvest in the village of Beit Lid, near Tulkarem. The women were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Settlers also reportedly prevented Palestinians from reaching their olive groves in the village of Beit Imrin, despite the land being located in Area A of the West Bank, which is meant to be under Palestinian Authority civil and security control.

Separately, masked individuals are filmed throwing stones at Palestinian olive pickers near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

BREAKING: Israeli settler terrorists are attacking Palestinians harvesting olives in the village of Abu Falah in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/5CxGzD4Ww2 — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) October 13, 2026

Footage also shows what appear to be stun grenades and tear gas, apparently deployed by IDF troops.

The IDF has not yet commented. There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

الأهالي يتصدون لهجوم المستوطنين على قرية أبو فلاح شرق رام الله وفرارهم عقب إطلاق الألعاب النارية باتجاههم pic.twitter.com/FXM3DmyESr — إذاعة صوت الغد (@sawtelghad) October 13, 2026