Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Multiple attacks reported during West Bank olive harvest; 2 Palestinian women hospitalized

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:03 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that two Palestinian women were injured in a settler attack during the olive harvest in the village of Beit Lid, near Tulkarem. The women were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Settlers also reportedly prevented Palestinians from reaching their olive groves in the village of Beit Imrin, despite the land being located in Area A of the West Bank, which is meant to be under Palestinian Authority civil and security control.

Separately, masked individuals are filmed throwing stones at Palestinian olive pickers near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Footage also shows what appear to be stun grenades and tear gas, apparently deployed by IDF troops.

The IDF has not yet commented. There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.