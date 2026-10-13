Daily Briefing Oct. 13: Mamdani’s political balancing act backfires

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

NewYork correspondent Luke Tress joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full video here:

Last Wednesday at an Israeli-led coexistence event commemorating the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, anti-Zionist protesters railed at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “traitor.” Meanwhile, Jewish leaders broadly condemned a statement the mayor made earlier in the day accusing Israel of genocide.

Tress explains how the backlash from both the far left and from the Jewish community to Mamdani’s actions on the anniversary is emblematic of his broader predicament: He is caught between the demands of his far-left constituency, while also seeking to placate some of his more moderate voters.

Fast forward to Friday, when the New York City branch of the Democratic Socialists of America took aim at NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a Jewish, pro-Israel moderate, placing heavy pressure upon Mamdani to fire her. Tress analyzes how this rift may play out in the coming months.

We close the episode by discussing a “surge” in US Jewish communal engagement that appears to have endured during the three years since October 7, according to survey by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

‘Traitor’: Anti-Zionist protesters rage at Mamdani at Oct. 7 coexistence event

‘Surge’ in US Jewish life has continued three years since October 7, survey finds

Mamdani’s NYC socialist faction aims mayor’s NYPD chief Tisch

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: