Hasan Piker assails ‘opportunists’ who accused Mamdani of Gaza genocide

New York Jewish Week via JTA — Hasan Piker called the protesters who jeered New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at an October 7 vigil last week “opportunists” who “tarnished” the anti-Zionist movement’s message.

Piker, the popular, leftist, anti-Israel streamer who has campaigned for a number of democratic socialist candidates, made his remarks Sunday at Jewish Currents Live, an all-day event hosted by the left-wing magazine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Speaking on a panel titled “Can the Left Wield Power?” he said that the protesters had “valid concerns,” including demands like firing police commissioner Jessica Tisch and disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a heavily armed unit that often responds to protests.

But he criticized the Democratic Socialists of America — the left-wing political organization that Mamdani has called his “political home” — for not playing a bigger role in last week’s protest, which started at City Hall and later overran the Israeli peace vigil attended by Mamdani. DSA did not sponsor the protest, though some campus chapters of its student section, the Young DSA, participated.

“The DSA not being at the forefront of the anti-Zionist mobilization in New York City is what allowed that mobilization to be tarnished by opportunists, sectarians and those who actually were calling him a genocidaire — which I obviously find to be ridiculous,” Piker said, referring to protesters’ chants of “Mayor Mamdani you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

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Piker, who has drawn heat for his anti-Israel views, did not comment on the Hamas iconography displayed by numerous protesters, nor the decision to crash an October 7 vigil that memorialized the 1,200 people killed in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on that date in 2023, as well as the 74,000 Palestinians who have been killed since then according to Gaza health ministry figures, which do not distinguish civilians from combatants.

???? Hasan Piker Calls for DSA to Lead Anti-Zionist Mobilizations in NYC and Be “Vicious” in Its Defense of Zohran Mamdani Speaking at Jewish Currents Live, Piker argued that DSA's failure to lead anti-Zionist mobilizations in New York City paved the way for “opportunists and… pic.twitter.com/86Wssg0Oxc Advertisement — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) October 11, 2026

Piker has been a vocal critic of Israel and has made derogatory statements about the country, such as calling it “Jewish ISIS.”

Separately, Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian protest leader who was detained by ICE last year, reportedly criticized those protesters’ “purity politics” during an event in Washington, DC.

“You don’t have to agree with someone 100 percent — 85 percent is good,” he said, provided that the end goal is “liberating Palestine and ending the unconditional support of the United States.”

Where should Democrats draw the line?

Two Democratic congressional nominees from New York, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier, appeared on a separate panel focused on Israel and the Democratic Party.

Lander is Jewish, and Darializa Avila Chevalier helped lead Columbia University’s pro-Palestinian encampment in 2024. Peter Beinart, editor-at-large at Jewish Currents, moderated the panel, which also featured Georgia state Rep. Ruwa Romman, the first Palestinian American elected to public office in her state.

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Their discussion exposed some of the gaps between Lander and Avila Chevalier, both progressives who were endorsed by Mamdani this year and who appeared in a campaign ad together alongside fellow Mamdani endorsee Claire Valdez.

Beinart asked where Democrats should draw the line on what is considered legitimate Palestinian resistance. He pointed to the pro-Palestinian protest held in New York City on October 8, 2023 — one day after the Hamas massacre — which Avila Chevalier attended and Lander called “abominable” at the time.

“I think international law has already drawn that line,” Avila Chevalier said, arguing that US protests should target Israel, which receives US support, rather than Hamas.

“We could be the biggest anti-Hamas protesters, but a protest against Hamas in the US isn’t going to do anything,” Avila Chevalier said. “Because we don’t fund it. We don’t have any structural power over it, there is nothing tying us to that institution other than condemning it endlessly.”

After the event, Lander did not confirm to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency whether he had spoken about that October 8 protest with Avila Chevalier.

“We have talked about these issues broadly in private, and I don’t want to characterize those conversations,” Lander told JTA. “And obviously I’ve made my feelings known in public, and I stand by them. I mean, on that day, I was in mourning.”

An attendee named Mark, 29, who declined to share his last name to avoid potential workplace complications, said he felt that Avila Chevalier “didn’t really acknowledge the criticism about perhaps disregarding loss of life; despite the power imbalance, it is lost life.”

For Lander, meanwhile, Mark said it was “politically expedient” for him to not directly address Avila Chevalier’s presence at the 2023 protest. “This is a super lefty crowd that probably would eat him alive if he went against her right now,” he said.

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During the panel, Avila Chevalier repeated her call for an arms embargo against Israel while Lander stopped short of doing so, consistent with his statements in the past that Israel should be able to buy defensive ware. Both said Congress must pass the Block the Bombs Act and vote to suspend the sale of offensive US military weapons to Israel. Lander was the only speaker on stage who advocated for a two-state solution in the region.

Beinart asked Romman about Jon Ossoff, the Jewish Democratic senator running for reelection in her state, and how she views his stance on Palestine. She said she was pleased that both Georgia senators have been consistently voting in favor of Bernie Sanders’ resolution to block arms sales to Israel, but added that “in terms of leading, in terms of rhetoric, there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

“We’ll get everyone to where we need them to be eventually,” she said.

‘The bund is back in town’

The Jewish Labor Bund — the early 20th-century socialist movement that fought against Bolshevism, Nazism and Zionism — came up at numerous points on Sunday. One attendee doled out fliers with a website URL and the message, “Tell your bubbe the bund is back in town.” It was also a subject of a conversation that featured Molly Crabapple, whose 2026 book “Here Where We Live is Our Country” focuses on the Bund.

Arlene Geiger, an Upper West Sider and longtime activist, told JTA that she related to those conversations.

“My connection to Judaism is not to Israel, it never has been. It’s more to Eastern Europe and the Bund, so that spoke to me,” Geiger said.

Mark, who is from New Jersey, said he doesn’t come from a “staunchly pro-Zionist” family, but that he has a new interest in leftist Jewish spaces since realizing that he could no longer comfortably distance himself from the issue of Israel, which he believes is committing a genocide.

“It’s just an education for me to be immersed in this kind of space,” he said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.