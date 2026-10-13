Vatican says pope’s lung nodule surgery was successfully completed

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery today to remove a lung nodule and the Vatican says the operation was completed “successfully, on schedule and as planned.”

The 71-year-old Leo returned to his room after the surgery at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from the Vatican spokesman, who promises further information at a later time.

Leo had walked into Rome’s Gemelli hospital through the main entrance earlier in the day and waved to dozens of well-wishers who had gathered to greet him. The Vatican said the surgery would be performed by a team led by Gemelli’s chief thoracic surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora.

The operation got under way as medical staff recited the Rosary prayer in the hospital chapel Tuesday evening. “Let us join together in prayer, asking the Lord to sustain our bishop, Pope Leo, and to comfort all those who are hospitalized here,” said the Vicar of Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, at the start of the prayer.

The American pontiff has offered a rare level of transparency about the first publicly disclosed major health problem of his 17-month papacy. He revealed the discovery of the small, localized nodule during his Sunday noon prayer and announced that he would have it removed.

Oncologists say even if the nodule turns out to be cancerous, Leo’s prognosis is “excellent” since it will have been removed at an early stage.

The surgery, which is usually performed under general anesthesia, requires a weeklong hospital stay. The Vatican yesterday canceled all of Leo’s audiences through October 20.