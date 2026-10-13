Feiglin: Rabin was a ‘useful idiot,’ Netanyahu driven by ‘Oslo mindset’

Far-right politician Moshe Feiglin calls former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin a “useful idiot” in a podcast interview.

Feiglin, who is running together with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s far-right Religious Zionism slate, also says Israel was defeated after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was driven by the mindset of the Oslo Accords, the 1993 Israeli-Palestinian peace deal embraced by Rabin.

“What led to the defeat after October 7 is the fact that the Oslo mindset continued to drive the prime minister,” says Feiglin, a longtime outspoken critic of the Oslo process, in a clip of the interview aired on Channel 12. It is unclear what preceded that statement.

Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Jewish extremist in 1995 while pursuing Israeli-Palestinian peace. Asked in the interview if Rabin, a former IDF chief of staff and defense minister, was a progressive, Feiglin says: “Rabin was a useful idiot.”