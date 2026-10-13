Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Ship-to-ship oil transfers around Strait of Hormuz at risk, military institute says

By AP Today, 8:53 pm
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The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran appears to be targeting commercial vessels conducting ship-to-ship oil transfers in and near the Strait of Hormuz in order to try to undermine vessels’ ability to move energy through the strait, the Institute for the Study of War says.

Iran may be developing its anti-ship missile capabilities, the US-based think tank says in a post on X.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations Centre posted on X Monday that at least three vessels had been attacked by unknown projectiles in the strait a day earlier. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

But Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s top security body, told state TV on Saturday that Iranian forces were striking an average of five “smuggling ships” every night.

Rezaei appeared to be referring to US efforts to guide oil shipments through the strait before the oil is transferred to larger tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman.

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