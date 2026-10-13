Report: Iran fortifying nuclear sites as officials warn of potential land incursions to neighboring countries

Iran is fortifying defenses in preparation for potential strikes after the US midterm elections in November, the Wall Street Journal reports, with some officials in Tehran suggesting forces could conduct land incursions to neighboring countries.

The report says satellite images show activities underway to strengthen nuclear and border sites.

Additionally, some Iranian officials have hinted forces could carry out invasions, the report says, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, Iranian authorities are preparing the home front for a potential return to hostilities by sending paramilitary forces to read stories about war to children in kindergartens, and training people to use anti-aircraft weapons.

Meanwhile, Tehran has told mendiators it could target the US military more aggressively, including by trying to sink warships in the region.

The report also says that Iran warned Saudi Arabia that its oil facilities could be hit.