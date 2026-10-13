Southern official calls for government action on rat infestation in wake of Gaza destruction

The head of the Western Negev region, encompassing 11 local and regional authorities, calls on the government to help fight an invasion of rodents that is harming agriculture and entering homes and communities.

Speaking to a local radio station, Bella Alexandrov says a rodent infestation following massive destruction in Gaza is expanding within the Strip and beyond, and has led to kindergartens being closed and children being bitten.

“You can’t always leave the authorities to deal with everything alone,” she says, noting that the local authorities have already invested considerably in pest control.

“We need a roundtable, resources and significant synchronization between the parties,” Alexandrov urges.