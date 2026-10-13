Man killed, another lightly wounded in shooting in Umm al-Fahm, medics say

A man was killed and another lightly wounded in a shooting in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm this morning, according to first responders.

The deceased man is identified in Arabic media as Nimer Jabareen, 20.

Medics rushed him in critical condition to HaEmek Hospital in Afula, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers are gathering evidence at the scene in Umm al-Fahm, police say, adding that the shooting is “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist.