Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Man killed, another lightly wounded in shooting in Umm al-Fahm, medics say
A man was killed and another lightly wounded in a shooting in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm this morning, according to first responders.
The deceased man is identified in Arabic media as Nimer Jabareen, 20.
Medics rushed him in critical condition to HaEmek Hospital in Afula, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says. He was later pronounced dead.
Officers are gathering evidence at the scene in Umm al-Fahm, police say, adding that the shooting is “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Qatar’s emir urges greater Gulf coordination on security, says Israeli officials should be held accountable for Gaza ‘genocide’
- Man detained over assault of Palestinian and car theft, is found with suspected stolen military gear – police
- Egypt FM urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in call with Iranian counterpart
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