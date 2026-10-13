Qatar’s emir urges greater Gulf coordination on security, says Israeli officials should be held accountable for Gaza ‘genocide’

Qatar’s emir calls for closer security coordination among Gulf countries as the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalates, following months of Iranian attacks across the region during its war with the US and Israel.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also calls for stepped-up efforts to secure maritime routes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure.

Speaking to the Shura Council, the Qatari emir also lashes out at Israel, accusing it of committing crimes in Gaza that constitute “genocide,” a charge Israel vehemently denies.

The emir called for holding Israeli officials accountable.

Qatar served as a mediator between Israel and Hamas while allowing top officials from the terror group to live in Doha.