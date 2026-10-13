Israir halts Marrakech ticket sales until security guidelines clarified in wake of flydubai attack

Israel’s Israir says it has temporarily halted ticket sales on the route to Marrakech, Morocco, pending clarification of new security directives by local authorities, including flights by Israeli airlines operating leased foreign aircraft and crews.

The Israeli carrier says it has decided to pause ticket sales on the route until local authorities clarify final security guidelines and approvals. The new guidelines come after a stream of gaping flaws emerged in Israel’s security arrangements for foreign airlines since last month’s terror attack on a flydubai airliner from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

“Following the incident on a flydubai flight and the subsequent new security directives, Israir has decided to freeze its plans to expand operations to Marrakech for the time being, including the move to lease an additional aircraft,” Israir says. “Pending clarification of the situation, the company has halted sales for all flights to Marrakech.”

Most flights ostensibly operated by Israir use aircraft leased, along with their crews, from foreign airlines, and their operations are not subject to all of the stringent Israeli security requirements and protections.

The route between Ben Gurion Airport and Marrakech was resumed last month by Israir for the first time in almost three years. The carrier had been preparing to expand its operations on the route to Marrakech, with three weekly flights starting in November, pending approvals by local authorities.

“As part of these preparations to increase flight frequency, the company had been negotiating the lease of an additional aircraft,” Israir says.

The airline says it will “continue to operate in accordance with security directives, prioritizing the safety and security of its passengers and flight crews.”