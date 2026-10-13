Man detained over assault of Palestinian and car theft, is found with suspected stolen military gear – police

Police say they arrested a suspect in an attack on a Palestinian man in the central West Bank village of Yabrud on Sunday in which an Israeli vehicle allegedly rammed a resident’s car and then masked assailants robbed it and stoned the local.

The suspect, who lives in the northern West Bank and is in his 20s, was caught driving a car that matched the description of the attackers’ vehicle, police say.

Officers spotted the car, ordered the suspect to stop and, when he failed to comply, blocked him on Route 60, near the Ramallah-area settlement of Ofra, and took him into custody, according to police.

Officers who searched the car found suspected stolen military equipment as well as an air gun, dagger, pepper spray, drone, three slingshots and a face mask, police say.

According to WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, the car that was stolen on Sunday belonged to the Yabrud village council and was serving locals in the annual olive harvest season.

The settlers who stole the car during the harvest also reportedly stole several bags of olives, as well as agricultural equipment that was in the vehicle.

WAFA said Israeli forces fired tear gas during a clash that ensued between Palestinians and settlers.