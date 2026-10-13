Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

15-year-old girl detained on suspicion of attacking Druze woman on bus — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:04 pm
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A 15-year-old girl suspected of assaulting a Druze woman on a bus in Ramat Gan in August has been arrested, police say.

The girl, who was interrogated and then released under restrictive conditions, allegedly cursed the 24-year-old woman and threw socks at her, police say, appending security camera footage timestamped August 6 from the bus.

Police had closed an initial investigation into the matter, then reopened the case on Sunday after the complainant submitted new footage, a police spokesperson previously told The Times of Israel.

The footage appended to police’s statement today was first published by independent journalist Daniel Amram over the weekend.

Amram, who cited the victim’s brother, said three boys and a girl assaulted the Druze woman and called her a “filthy Arab” for speaking Arabic on the Dan bus company’s 66 line, which travels between Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva.

According to Amram, after police closed the initial investigation, the victim’s brother obtained the security camera footage himself from Dan in recent days after completing a round of reserve duty as an IDF fighter pilot.

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