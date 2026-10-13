Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

3 drones intercepted near Riyadh, Saudi-led coalition says

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:58 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Three drones were intercepted north of Riyadh, says the Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition on X.

The report comes amid a steady escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, after a 2022 ceasefire between the Shiite rebel group and the internationally backed Yemeni government fell apart in July.

Early this morning, Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens in the capital, and residents heard explosions.

The Yemen-based Houthis said that the Saudis carried out a series of airstrikes on rebel-held territory earlier today.

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