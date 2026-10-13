Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis warn of ‘tough response’ if Saudis strike Sanaa
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis warn Saudi Arabia against hitting Sanaa, shortly after the Saudi-led coalition said it would conduct an operation in the Yemeni capital.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the Saudi enemy that any targeting of the capital, Sanaa, will be met with a tough and painful response in the enemy’s capital of Riyadh,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.
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