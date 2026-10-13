Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis warn of ‘tough response’ if Saudis strike Sanaa

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 3:38 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis warn Saudi Arabia against hitting Sanaa, shortly after the Saudi-led coalition said it would conduct an operation in the Yemeni capital.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the Saudi enemy that any targeting of the capital, Sanaa, will be met with a tough and painful response in the enemy’s capital of Riyadh,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.

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