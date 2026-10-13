Trump: ‘We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon’

US President Donald Trump says that Washington is going to make a decision on Iran “very soon.”

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump calls Iran a “failed country.”

“They have no economy. They have 300% inflation. They have no money. They’re not paying their troops. They’re not paying anybody,” he says.

“We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon,” he concludes, amid reports of discussions about a resumption of fighting before Israel’s October 27 election and the United States’ November 3 midterm elections.

Trump has made similar comments repeatedly in the past, without following through with renewed strikes.

Last week, he said the US would not attack Iran before the US midterms.