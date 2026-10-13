Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Trump: ‘We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon’

By Stav Levaton Today, 9:20 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

US President Donald Trump says that Washington is going to make a decision on Iran “very soon.”

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump calls Iran a “failed country.”

“They have no economy. They have 300% inflation. They have no money. They’re not paying their troops. They’re not paying anybody,” he says.

“We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon,” he concludes, amid reports of discussions about a resumption of fighting before Israel’s October 27 election and the United States’ November 3 midterm elections.

Trump has made similar comments repeatedly in the past, without following through with renewed strikes.

Last week, he said the US would not attack Iran before the US midterms.

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