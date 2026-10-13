Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Saudi coalition says targeted oil firm in Sanaa, other facilities in Yemen

By AFP Today, 10:15 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition confirms it targeted a Yemeni oil company facility in Sanaa and two sites in other provinces, hours after urging civilians to evacuate the area of the strike in the Houthi-held capital.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki says on X that the facilities, including those in Saada and Dhamar provinces in western Yemen, were used to “supply the war effort” by the Houthis to “threaten the kingdom, Yemen, the southern Red Sea and waterways.”

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