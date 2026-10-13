Berlin coalition talks called off due to concerns over deal on curbing antisemitism

Germany’s Greens and center-left Social Democrats (SPD) break off exploratory talks on forming Berlin’s next state government with the Left Party, a far-left faction, in order to assess whether antisemitism measures agreed to last week still stand.

The proposed measures would allow lawmakers accused of antisemitism to be expelled if a panel came to consensus on the matter; if they disagreed, experts would be called in.

The decision comes after the Left (Die Linke) admitted lawmaker Vanessa Emde, who has sparked controversy over her stance on Israel, as part of the state of Berlin’s new parliamentary group.

“We expect the Left to clarify the extent to which they intend to take the agreements we made seriously and implement them,” say the two parties in a joint statement after the Left held a constituent meeting.

The Left, a hard-left party represented in Berlin by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged from the September 20 state election as the largest force, with 25.7 percent of the votes.

The Left does not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the ended exploratory talks.

Tensions over antisemitism and the Gaza war have become a major fault line in German politics, with the SPD and Greens insisting on binding safeguards before entering exploratory coalition talks with the Left.