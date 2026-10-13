Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

‘Real progress’ made in demilitarizing Gaza, but rebuild will be ‘difficult’ — US State Department

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:00 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 9, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 9, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

On the one-year anniversary of the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, which marked the start of a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the US State Department says “real progress” is being made toward a Gaza that is demilitarized.

Since the onset of the truce crafted by the administration of US President Donald Trump, says the statement, “a series of remarkable achievements have built the foundations for a new Gaza: an enduring ceasefire, the return of every hostage both living and deceased, the establishment of the Board of Peace and a Palestinian technocratic administration to run Gaza, and a fully costed recovery plan.”

The State Department claims that Hamas theft of humanitarian aid has “dwindled.”

“Rebuilding Gaza will be an arduous, multi-year process, and implementation will be difficult,” it continues. “But we are making real progress toward a demilitarized Gaza, where Palestinians can live without Hamas rule and Israel can have genuine and lasting security.”

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