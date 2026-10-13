Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Report: Three Palestinians injured in settler attack on West Bank home
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media report that three Palestinians were injured overnight when settlers attacked a home in the village of Talfit, south of Nablus.
There are no details on the condition of the injured individuals.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here