5 terror operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes, IDF says

Five terror operatives were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, the military announces.

The IDF says that one strike on Sunday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as they gathered to plan attacks on troops.

They are identified by the military as Muhammad Abu Hajjaj, an engineering operative, Yousef Abu Razak, a deputy squad commander, and Abdelhamid Jadallah, a rocket operative.

A separate strike yesterday in southern Gaza killed Salah a-Din Iyad Abd al-Hamid and Izz a-Din Iyad Diab Barhoum, identified by the army as members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force in the terror group’s Rafah Brigade.

The IDF says the five had been advancing attacks against troops and civilians and attempting to restore the capabilities of the two terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

חיל-האוויר תקף במרחב ח'אן יונס שלשום (א') וחיסל שלושה מחבלים בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא״פ, בעת שנפגשו לקדם מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינו.

המחבלים שחוסלו: * מחמד אבו חג'אג – פעיל הנדסה

* ⁠יוסף אבו רזק – סגן ראש חוליה

* ⁠עבדאלחמיד ג'אדאללה – פעיל במערך הרקטי בתקיפה נוספת בדרום… pic.twitter.com/VxLKSYTPKe — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 13, 2026