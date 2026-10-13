Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

5 terror operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:10 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Five terror operatives were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, the military announces.

The IDF says that one strike on Sunday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as they gathered to plan attacks on troops.

They are identified by the military as Muhammad Abu Hajjaj, an engineering operative, Yousef Abu Razak, a deputy squad commander, and Abdelhamid Jadallah, a rocket operative.

A separate strike yesterday in southern Gaza killed Salah a-Din Iyad Abd al-Hamid and Izz a-Din Iyad Diab Barhoum, identified by the army as members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force in the terror group’s Rafah Brigade.

The IDF says the five had been advancing attacks against troops and civilians and attempting to restore the capabilities of the two terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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