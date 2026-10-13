Palestinian with alleged history of terror offenses arrested for filming at Bnei Brak light rail station, police say

Police say they arrested a Palestinian man who was in Israel illegally yesterday after security guards at the Aharonovich light rail station in Bnei Brak saw him recording footage of the underground platform.

The 32-year-old suspect initially gave arresting officers an Israeli ID number and claimed to be from the Arab town of Taibeh in central Israel, police say.

Investigators discovered he was from the West Bank and “was allegedly involved in committing terrorist attacks against Israeli targets,” police say, without specifying where in the West Bank the suspect is from or the nature of the attacks.

The suspect will be brought today before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on keeping him in custody, police add.