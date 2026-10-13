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Hamas confirms terrorist who shot dead Border Police officer in 2021 was killed in Gaza 2 years ago

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:48 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Border Police officer Barel Shmueli who was critically wounded in a shooting on the Gaza border, on August 21, 2021. He died of his injuries on August 30. (Border Police)
Border Police officer Barel Shmueli who was critically wounded in a shooting on the Gaza border, on August 21, 2021. He died of his injuries on August 30. (Border Police)

Hamas confirms that a member of the terror group who killed Border Police officer Staff Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli during a riot on the Gaza border in August 2021 was killed during fighting in the Strip two years ago.

On August 21, 2021, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip held a large demonstration along the Gaza border, near the defunct Karni Crossing. At one point during the demonstration, dozens of rioters rushed the border barrier, up to a hole in the concrete wall that was being used by Israeli snipers as a firing position.

Hamas operative Muhammad Maher Abu Jasser approached the hole in the wall, stuck his pistol through it, and fired three times. One of these shots struck Shmueli in the head, critically wounding him. He died of his injury days later.

During a ceasefire in January 2025, Palestinian media reported that the body of Abu Jasser was found following fighting between the terror group and the IDF in northern Gaza’s Jabalia.

Hamas yesterday published an obituary video for Abu Jasser, saying that he was killed on December 6, 2024. The video shows Abu Jasser confirming he was the terrorist who killed Shmueli in 2021.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet security agency have not commented.

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