Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Delta plane given all-clear at Ben Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 9:50 am
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

A Delta Air Lines aircraft that landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport has been cleared after undergoing security checks following an anonymous report alleging that a “suspicious” device was on board.

Passengers on the aircraft arriving from New York disembarked the plane swiftly upon landing at Ben Gurion.

After the Delta aircraft was moved to a remote area at the airport to allow for security checks, there were no “unusual findings,” the Israel Airports Authority says.

“The aircraft was thoroughly inspected by Ben Gurion Airport security personnel,” the IAA says. “Operations have returned to normal.”

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